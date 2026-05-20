Brickbat: Failing the Test

Former Winnipeg police officer Matthew Kadyniuk accepted a two-year non-custodial sentence after pleading guilty to breach of trust and theft under $5,000 ($3,638 U.S.). In 2024, Kadyniuk and another officer were caught stealing during an undercover "integrity test." While responding to a fake vehicle break-in, the two officers took items—including cash, cigarettes, and bear spray—from a backpack allegedly belonging to the suspect. The theft was secretly recorded as part of the undercover operation. Kadyniuk, who resigned from the police force after his arrest, will spend the first year of his sentence under house arrest and the second year under a curfew.