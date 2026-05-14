Brickbat: Slow Down

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Zachary Krug, an officer with the Temple Terrace Police Department, on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving after a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl. Investigators say when the crash happened, Krug was driving more than 100 mph in a 50 mph zone, and he was not responding to a call or taking any law enforcement action at the time. Authorities say Krug's police SUV collided with a Nissan Pathfinder attempting a U-turn, which carried a mother and her three children. The crash killed Layla Sakowski and seriously injured several others, including her 8-year-old sister. Temple Terrace Police later fired Krug for violating department policies and laws.