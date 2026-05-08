As advertised, the host's voice on the Boring History for Sleep podcast is pleasantly soporific. The quality of the prose echoes the generic language that ChatGPT might spit out when given a too-vague prompt, and the level of detail is extravagantly excessive. Episodes are four to five hours long, and they come out frequently. So frequently, in fact, that one might wonder what productivity-enhancing tools the creator is using.

If one cared. Which one shouldn't. Just as one shouldn't get too hung up on accuracy. That would be like complaining that a white noise machine isn't really the ocean.

If Boring History for Sleep has a flaw, it's that occasionally the episodes are slightly too interesting or even a little enraging. Ironically, the "Complete History of Benzodiazepines" episode utterly failed the sleep test for me. If I wanted to be intellectually engaged and riled up, I'd listen to Hardcore History.