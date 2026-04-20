Brickbat: Insult to Injury

A judge in England sentenced John Hamilton, a former Northumbria police detective constable, to 18 months in prison for sending inappropriate message to a 14-year-old rape victim. Hamilton, who worked in the police department's child abuse division, was involved in investigating the girl's case but began sending her messages at all hours and visiting her at school. The judge said while Hamilton's messages were "not overtly sexual," they were still unprofessional and crossed clear boundaries, and his relationship was "entirely inappropriate."