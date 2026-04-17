Review: This Cirque du Soleil Show Reminds Us Nature Knows No Borders

Cirque du Soleil's stunning stage show Luzia, touring five North American cities in 2026, follows a parachutist as he experiences Mexico. In the process, it reveals striking resemblances between Mexican and U.S. culture.

The show's production value and feats of human strength uphold the Cirque du Soleil reputation for high-quality physicality and staging. Pushing the limits of what's possible under the big tent, Luzia brings the outdoors in, using impressive engineering to highlight water's beauty. Its characters—birds, reptiles, mountain lions, monarch butterflies—reflect a diversity that is at once familiar and mysterious to many Americans.

Each year, those monarch butterflies migrate from southern Canada across the U.S. down to the heart of Mexico and back. Throughout the show, those butterflies serve as a graceful reminder that nature knows no borders—and suggest that human beings, across any border, don't have differences worth fearing.