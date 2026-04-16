Trump's 'Great Healthcare Plan' To Replace Obamacare Isn't Much of a Plan

For the better part of a decade, Republicans ran on a single mantra when it came to health care: repeal and replace Obamacare. When the slogan was conceived, it made political and strategic sense.

But Republicans never had a plan for what to replace it with. Multiple proposals at various levels of completion circulated, but there was never any agreement about even the broad outlines of a GOP health care plan, much less the myriad complicated specifics.

When pressed, Republicans often defaulted to vague, poll-tested language to describe their ideas, such as "personalized" and "patient centered"—or, in the case of President Donald Trump, "great" and "terrific." In debates leading up to the 2016 election, Trump stumbled over phrases like "lines around the states," likely a reference to allowing interstate purchase of insurance, and praised European socialized medicine. When asked about his health care policy ideas during his 2024 campaign, he claimed to have "concepts of a plan."

In January 2026, Trump finally delivered something he dubbed "The Great Healthcare Plan." Whether it's great might be a matter of debate. But it is in no way, shape, or form an actual plan.

Trump's health care proposal consists of a single page laying out four big goals: "lower drug prices," "lower insurance premiums," "hold big insurance companies accountable," and "maximize price transparency." Each item gets a few brief bullet points' worth of explanation.

And that's it.

These are not inherently problematic goals: Cost reduction is always welcome, health care is indeed beset by opaque pricing, and while big corporations aren't the biggest problem with American health care, accountability is generally a good thing.

But these slogans give no clue as to how Trump actually thinks the system should work. The closest thing to a major proposal in the document comes in the accountability section: "Send the money directly to the American people."

"The money" that this is presumably referring to is the roughly $35 billion a year that, since 2021, had been spent on topping up Obamacare's subsidies for private individual insurance. Actually doing so would require legislation, which doesn't exist, and policy details, like how to allocate those funds, which also don't exist. Spending that money on direct transfers would mean persisting with tens of billions in unnecessary health care spending on top of the existing system.

But even this level of analysis treats Trump's pseudo-proposal too seriously. The rollout of the Great Healthcare Plan was attended by little more than a brief Oval Office speech and a handful of online posts. It generated little notice, even among Republicans in Congress, who barely seemed to register that it existed. Trump briefly mentioned the plan in his State of the Union, but there was certainly nothing like a floor debate or a push for a vote—because, well, there wasn't anything to vote for or against.

That's because legislation, much less a debate about the details that legislation would entail, wasn't the point. The point was to have a piece of paper that Republicans can point to when asked about health care policy. Trump has a plan, they can now say, and it's great. It says so right in the name!

The fact remains that American health care needs serious surgery. Decades of subsidies, spending, and tax system distortions have rendered it a confusing, frustrating, bloated, and—for taxpayers as well as individuals—increasingly unaffordable mess. Health care spending is the biggest single driver of long-term debt and deficits, and one of Medicare's main funds (itself a sort of accounting fiction) is set to become insolvent in under a decade. But since Trump was first elected, Republicans have explicitly promised not to touch Medicare.

Quality, substantive policy ideas do, in fact, exist; Cato Institute Health Policy Studies Director Michael Cannon has long touted a system of very large health savings accounts that would radically shift not only how health care is financed but how health care decisions are made. Republicans don't want to master the wonky details, and they don't want to be seen as disrupting the status quo, unsustainable as it is.

That's how, more than a decade and a half after the passage of Obamacare, Republicans ended up with Trump's Great Healthcare Plan, a proposal so empty it makes nothingburgers look like they have the calorie count of the entire dessert menu at a Cheesecake Factory. There's no there there. But rest assured—it's probably "patient centered" and "terrific."