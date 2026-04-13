Brickbat: Too Fast for Conditions

A jury sentenced former Missouri City, Texas, police officer Blademir Viveros to 15 years in prison for causing a deadly crash while on duty in 2024. Prosecutors said he was driving 107 miles per hour without using his lights or sirens when he slammed into another car, killing a mother and her teenage son. A third person, who was handcuffed in the back of Viveros' police car, was partially paralyzed in the crash and later died. The verdict came after the jury previously found Viveros guilty on three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.