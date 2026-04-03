Brickbat: Dangerous Hurry

Prosecutors have charged former Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Police Officer Deion Alexander with multiple traffic-related offenses, including first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, following an on-duty crash that killed a pedestrian in February. At the time, Alexander was responding to a distress call from a fellow officer. Police say that on the way, he drove through 11 red lights in just 93 seconds, and traffic camera footage shows he entered an intersection against a red light and drove into oncoming traffic, causing a crash that killed one person and injured others. Investigators say he was using his lights and sirens but still drove too recklessly, and he has been fired. "Just having the blue lights and sirens on doesn't give you carte blanche to run through an intersection without slowing down or yielding," said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher.