Review: Flavor-Changing Gum Is Finally a Reality

Willy Wonka's "three-course dinner gum" captured my imagination when I first saw the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory as a kid. Violet Beauregarde—one of the many unappealing children in the film and the Roald Dahl book it was based on—steals and consumes the gum, which tastes like tomato soup, roast beef, and blueberry pie.

When I heard that flavor-changing gum approaching that fantasy was now real, I hoped to achieve my lifelong goal of becoming Beauregarde. But 5 GUM Evolution Sour to Sweet Berry Flavor Changing Sugar Free Chewing Gum ain't it. The only thing it has in common with Wonka's gum is that the berry flavor at the end is wildly out of control to the point it becomes quite unpleasant for the chewer and everyone around them.

We live in a time where science increasingly approximates magic, but "three-course dinner gum" is a milestone in food science we have yet to reach.