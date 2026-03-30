Brickbat: Mail Money

Two former U.S. Postal Service clerks in Atlanta admitted in federal court to stealing from people's mail. Between May 2023 and February 2024, Daniqua Clark took items like cash and gift cards from the mail, both by herself and with coworker Deneeka Ferguson. The women texted each other about which packages to swipe and how to cover it up. Clark also admitted to getting two Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $36,402 for a business that didn't exist. Clark pleaded guilty to mail theft, conspiracy, and two counts of wire fraud, while Ferguson pleaded guilty to five counts of obstruction of mail for helping Clark and keeping some of the stolen goods.