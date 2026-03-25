Brickbat: Triage

An investigation by the Connecticut inspector general found that Dyshan Best, who was shot in the back by police, had to wait 10 extra minutes for an ambulance because police insisted that the first ambulance to arrive on the scene transport Officer Erin Perrotta, who was crying and having a mild anxiety attack. Paramedics reported that Perrotta declined treatment in the ambulance, saying "I am fine, I just needed to get out of here." Best, who had run from officers and pointed a 9mm handgun backward during the chase, was shot once in the back by another officer. A second ambulance finally took Best to the hospital, where he later died from liver and kidney damage. The investigation did not say whether the delay contribute to Best's death, but the state has ruled his shooting to be justified.