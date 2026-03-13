Brickbat: Blocked and Reported

Australia's medical regulators ordered psychiatrist Andrew Amos not to post about gender medicine or transgender people on social media. Amos has been critical of transgender care and treatments. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and the Medical Board of Australia said Amos must follow professional conduct rules online and stop commenting on topics related to gender identity or gender medicine. Regulators also limited his medical work so he can only take part in non-clinical roles such as administration, research, education, or policy work. Officials said the restrictions aim to make sure patients feel safe and free from discrimination when they receive healthcare.