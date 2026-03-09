Brickbat: Breaking In

Senior officials in the United Kingdom Cabinet Office's Propriety and Ethics team broke into a locked safe to retrieve and destroy a confidential report about allegations made against Dame Antonia Romeo, the newly appointed cabinet secretary and head of the U.K. civil service. The report was from a historic investigation into complaints from her time as consul-general in New York nearly a decade ago, relating to allegations that she misused expenses and bullied her staff. Critics say destroying the report, along with related records, looks like a serious cover-up, though officials say they had a legitimate purpose, and the safe was only broken into because nobody knew the code.