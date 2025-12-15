People in Sydney gather at a memorial outside the Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach to mourn those killed in a mass shooting attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. (Marcin Cholewinski/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

A mass shooting at Bondi Beach: Two gunmen opened fire in Australia, at Bondi Beach, in an attack targeting Jews on the first evening of Hanukkah, killing 15 and injuring many others.

The two gunmen were a father in his fifties who immigrated to Australia and his native-born son in his twenties. The father was shot by the authorities, but the son is in police custody. The attackers's names have not yet been released. A bystander tackled and disarmed one of the gunmen.

The event at which the massacre took place was hosted by the Jewish organization Chabad. The victims ranged in age from 10 to 85, and included the notable Rabbi Eli Schlanger (organizer of "Chanukah by the Sea," as the event was known), Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, Reuven Morrison ("whose main goal was to give away his earnings to charities dear to his heart," per Chabad), and Tibor Weitzen, a beloved grandfather.

Australia drastically tightened gun laws following a 1996 shooting spree in Tasmania, where 35 people were killed. "Public anger prompted the government to ban assault rifles and many other semiautomatic rifles and shotguns," reports The New York Times. CNN notes that "New Zealand did the same after the Christchurch massacre in 2019, when an Australian-born right-wing terrorist live-streamed the massacre of 51 at two mosques in the city." The guns used in this shooting were legally owned: The 50-year-old shooter was a member of a gun club who held a valid recreational gun license and owned six registered firearms, all of which were recovered at the site of the crime. "The younger suspect had been under investigation by the Australian Security Intelligence Agency (ASIO), the country's primary spy agency, for about six months during 2019," reports CBS, but very little information has been released about the man's past or why he had run afoul of the authorities before.

At Brown University, in Rhode Island, the night before: "The gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building, firing more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun," reports the Associated Press, drawing on on law enforcement sources. "Two handguns were recovered when the person of interest was taken into custody and authorities also found two loaded 30-round magazines, the official said. One of the firearms was equipped with a laser sight that projects a dot to aid in targeting, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity."

Two students were killed and at least nine others were injured. The shooting took place during finals, with the gunman entering a lecture hall and opening fire. A person of interest was taken into custody but later released. A manhunt is underway, but not much is known about the killer, his motives, or how his guns were acquired. The university has canceled exams and dismissed all students, starting winter break early.

