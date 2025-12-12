Brickbat: Killer Cop

Former Memphis, Tennessee, police officer Patric J. Ferguson has been sentenced to 38 years in federal prison after admitting to civil-rights violations, kidnapping, using a firearm in a violent crime causing death, conspiracy, and obstruction. While on duty, Ferguson abducted and killed Robert Howard, who was dating a woman Ferguson had previously been involved with. He used a police database to locate Howard, drove his patrol car to the woman's home, kidnapped Howard, and shot him in a parking lot. Ferguson and an accomplice later disposed of the body in a river.