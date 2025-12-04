Brickbat: Hanging Judge

A Texas grand jury has indicted Uvalde County Judge William Ross Mitchell on a charge of official oppression after he ordered the detention of a UPS driver who angered him while delivering packages to the courthouse. Mitchell became angry when the driver left packages on the first floor rather than carry them to the third floor because the elevator wasn't working. Mitchell instructed a deputy to detain him and had him handcuffed briefly before releasing him. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Mitchell without pay pending the resolution of the case.