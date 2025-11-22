RFK Jr. Breaks His Promises About the CDC on Vaccines and Autism

Before voting to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R–La.) stated on the floor of the Senate that RFK Jr. had promised him that "he would work within the current vaccine approval and safety monitoring systems, and not establish parallel systems. If confirmed, he will maintain the Centers for Disease Control [CDC] and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices without changes. CDC will not remove statements on their website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism."

Every one of the main promises made to Cassidy has been broken. Eschewing the usual system of consultations with outside independent vaccine experts, RFK Jr. announced on X in May that "as of today the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule." This announcement makes it harder for expectant mothers to access the vaccines because some insurance companies are less likely to pay for them.

In their lawsuit in response to RFK Jr.'s announcement, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the American Public Health Association argued that the secretary's goal is "to undermine trust in vaccines and reduce the rate of vaccinations in this country."

What about his promise to maintain the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices without changes? Nope. RFK Jr. fired all of the vaccine experts and loaded up the committee with anti-vaccination appointees.

Finally, there is RFK Jr.'s promise that the CDC will not remove statements on its website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism. As of Wednesday, the CDC website states:

The claim "vaccines do not cause autism" is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.

Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links.

After making these statements at the top of the webpage, the CDC website maintains a headline with an asterisk.

cdc.gov

Why the asterisk? A note at the bottom of the page explains:

The header "Vaccines do not cause autism" has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that it would remain on the CDC website.

These changes are not merely dishonest; they are dangerous. All three of the new claims at the top of the CDC website are specious.

First, evidence accumulated over numerous studies, including studies with millions of children, has found no link between vaccinations and autism.

Second, in support of this claim that studies suggesting a link are ignored, the CDC gestures at reviews by the HHS's own Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). Scrounging through them for something that might suggest harm, RFK Jr.'s team found a minor note in a 2021 AHRQ report that observed the current evidence for childhood Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccination is "insufficient to support or reject a causal relationship between those vaccines and autism."

The report found that with respect to vaccines recommended for children and adolescents, "we found either no new evidence of increased risk for key adverse events with varied [strength of evidence] or insufficient evidence." The critical question is: "insufficient evidence" for what? The report explains: "There remains insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about some rare potential adverse events [emphasis added]." Certainly, RFK Jr.'s alleged "autism epidemic" caused by vaccines would not count among "rare potential adverse events."

It is worth noting that the cited 2021 AHRQ report is peppered throughout with findings that vaccines do not cause autism. The new CDC site also fails to mention that the report observed that prenatal Tdap vaccination is not associated with a higher risk of autism in children.

Meanwhile, as a result of falling Tdap vaccination rates, the number of American children infected with whooping cough (pertussis) is surging.

What about the third claim that HHS has launched a "comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism"? In April, RFK Jr. appointed anti-vaccination stalwart David Geier to head up that assessment. As I noted at the time, "Geier will doubtlessly and transparently get the answers that our new secretary of Health and Human Services thinks he already knows." In September, RFK Jr. announced the dubious finding that taking the painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy was associated with a higher risk of autism in children.

"We are appalled to find that the content on the CDC webpage 'Autism and Vaccines' has been changed and distorted," declares the Autism Science Foundation in a statement, "and is now filled with anti-vaccine rhetoric and outright lies about vaccines and autism."

That's correct. This isn't what the Senate—or the American people—were promised.