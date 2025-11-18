Brickbat: Road to Nowhere

Residents of Horsham Close in Banbury, England, say their road hasn't been completely resurfaced since it was built back in 1983, and they're fed up with what they call quick remedial works that fix nothing. Oxfordshire County Council's transport chief responded by saying that the national average resurfacing cycle is 103 years, citing limited funds and a "risk-based" approach to repairs. The council promised to inspect Horsham Close later this month but didn't commit to a resurfacing date, saying busier roads must come first.