Brickbat: Float Like a Butterfly, Steal Like a Thief

Nashid Akil, a former Philadelphia police captain, and eight current or former officers have been charged with conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property. They are accused of misusing about $392,000 in city anti-violence grant funds tied to Guns Down, Gloves Up—an after-school youth boxing program Akil started. Prosecutors say the program paid Akil and the other officers while they were also on duty with the police department, in some cases during their scheduled working hours, even though city employees are barred from collecting grant money.