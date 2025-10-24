Brickbat: Officer Unfriendly

Former Kissimmee, Florida, police officer Andrew Baseggio was sentenced to nine months in jail, followed by 18 months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty to felony battery, witness tampering, and official misconduct in a 2023 excessive force case. Body camera footage showed Baseggio entering a home without a warrant, then kneeing a man in the face and tasing him. He also tried to cover up the incident and interfere with the subsequent internal affairs investigation.