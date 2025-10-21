Brickbat: B-I-N-G-O

A recent state audit found that Sheriff Jonathan Benison of Greene County, Alabama, improperly spent nearly $5 million from a county fund generated by bingo operations. He has been ordered to repay the funds and the matter has been turned over to the district attorney and the state attorney general. A county ordinance allows nonprofits to raise money through bingo games, with the sheriff administering the program. Between 2018 and 2024, the audit claims Benison collected $16.9 million in proceeds from bingo, but it claims he lacked adequate documentation for millions of dollars in expenditures, including $3.16 million paid to employees outside of their salaries. It further noted that his office failed to follow state laws for bookkeeping, which includes reconciling bank accounts. Benison has denied any wrongdoing.