Brickbat: Badge of Betrayal

Former Chicago police officer David Deleon was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing four victims, including two boys—aged 13 and 14—whom he met while on duty. Deleon targeted the 14-year-old after the teen reported a school battery at a police station in March 2023, using Snapchat to lure him for a late-night assault. He met the 13-year-old when he arrested one of the boy's parents in 2022, taking the boy to dinners before abusing him at his home. Both boys and at least one of his adult victims appeared to be asleep in videos and photos he took of the assaults. Investigators said they found he'd made a Google search for "drugs that makes u fall asleep."