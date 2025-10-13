Brickbat: Tough Luck, Grandma

Marty Quinn, alderman of Chicago's 13th Ward, firmly opposes the construction of "granny flats"—small accessory dwelling units often built in backyards to house family members or provide rental income. A new city ordinance legalized construction of such buildings, but provisions pushed by Quinn gave aldermen sweeping authority to approve or block all such projects within their wards. The ordinance also mandates granny flats be built by union labor, which critics argue could drive up costs and limit affordability for homeowners.