Brickbat: Running Afoul of the Law
(Aaron Amat | Dreamstime.com)
Police in South Carolina arrested Alexander Paul Roberts Lewis, a teaching assistant at West Florence High School, on charges of malicious injury to property and disrupting a school. Lewis is accused of spraying fart spray in the school on several days between August 25 and September 19. Students and staff experienced nausea, dizziness, headaches, and respiratory trouble, and the school spent about $55,000 on inspections and repairs.