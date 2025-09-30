Brickbat: Petty Tyrants

In England, a Thames Valley Police officer visited Deborah Anderson in her home and demanded she apologize for a social media post, or she'd be hauled in for an interview at the police station. The officer presented this ultimatum after someone filed a report saying they found her comments upsetting. Anderson refused the demand, citing her right to free speech. She said she felt particular frustration because the police would not tell her what specific post they were concerned about throughout the encounter. After the Free Speech Union took up her case, the police ultimately dropped the investigation, but they still failed to provide details on the offending comment.