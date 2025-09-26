Brickbat: Love Triangle

A jury in Riverside County, California, has convicted former sheriff's deputy Oscar Rodriguez of voluntary manslaughter for killing Luis Carlos Morin in 2014. Rodriguez met and started dating Diana Perez, the mother of Morin's two children, when she called 911 to complain that Morin had active criminal warrants and she didn't want him around her. On Jan. 27, 2014, Rodriguez took a patrol car without telling supervisors and drove alone to Morin's home to arrest him. When Morin tried to run, Rodriguez tried to subdue him, during which he fired a fatal shot into Morin's chest. While prosecutors requested 10 years in prison, the judge sentenced Rodriguez to one year in prison—most of which he had already served—and 10 years of probation. The county has already paid $7 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit from Morin's family.