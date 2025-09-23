Brickbat: Who's There?

Responding to a disturbance call, police officers in Grand Prairie, Texas, mistakenly arrived at the home of Thomas Simpson. They say when they knocked on the door, Simpson confronted them with a gun, and they shot him in the leg. Simpson, meanwhile, says the police did not announce themselves as officers before the shooting, and he believed he was confronting burglars. Police admitted they were at the wrong house but blamed the error on 911 dispatch's auto-populated address. Officers also referred Simpson's case to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.