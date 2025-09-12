Brickbat: No Short Trips

In New York, the Southampton Village Board banned short-term rentals, requiring a minimum two-week stay for all homes in the area. Officials said the move is aimed at stopping noisy weekend parties by short-term renters that were bothering locals. Some full-time locals are happy about the quieter vibe. But those renting on Airbnb fear it'll kill their business, and restaurant owners worry there will be fewer visitors, hurting the economy. Even before the ban, rentals this summer dropped 30 percent.