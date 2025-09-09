Trump's 'Department of War' Rebrand Might Be His Most Honest Move Yet

Since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has leaned heavily on executive orders as a means of advancing his agenda, signing them at a rate that is second only to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. On Friday, the president signed his 200th order, renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

Under the largely symbolic order—which could cost taxpayers over $1 billion—the legal name of the agency will remain the same, as will its budget, structure, and overall function.

The president claims the decision is part of a broader effort to reject what he sees as "woke" ideology, opining that the original 1949 name change to Department of Defense was reflective of postwar softness and political correctness. He added that the name change would remind people of past military victories, including the World Wars, which, combined, resulted in the deaths of well over 500,000 American soldiers.



"The name 'Department of War,' more than the current 'Department of Defense, ensures peace through strength, as it demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation at a moment's notice, not just to defend," Friday's order reads.

Despite this rebranding being a largely ceremonial act (as an official name change requires congressional approval), the decision has sparked significant backlash, mostly from progressive voices, Pentagon officials, and even veterans, who are concerned about the symbolic implications of the move. Some have criticized the president for embracing militarism and nationalist imagery; others are worried about the expenses that come with the rebranding.

The name change is also a bit ironic, considering that Trump marketed himself as the anti-war candidate while on the 2024 campaign trail. More recently, he implied that he is deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize—even though his foreign policy has been exemplified more by drone strikes and bombings than restraint.

But in some ways, the rebranding might not be as far-fetched as opponents of the move make it out to be.

The U.S. has engaged in more military operations under the "Department of Defense" moniker than it ever did under the "Department of War." Of the 393 military interventions launched between 1798 and 2023, over 200 of those occurred after 1945, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service. This comprehensive list doesn't include the countless clandestine operations carried out by the U.S. in recent years, such as a botched Navy SEAL operation in 2019 that resulted in the deaths of "two or three" innocent North Korean fishermen.

Some lawmakers were quick to point out the uncomfortable honesty of the name change. "If it is called the Department of War," Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) posted on X, "can we finally acknowledge it commits Acts of War?"

Economist Peter Schiff struck a similar note: "Trump is renaming the Dept. of Defense the Dept. of War, with Pete Hegseth becoming Secretary of War. While he's at it, Trump should also rename the Dept. of the Treasury the Dept. of the Debt, with Scott Bessent becoming Secretary of the Debt. Both names seem more appropriate."

But even if Trump's order offers a rare moment of unintentional honesty, it doesn't mean that Americans should resign themselves to the status quo of endless military involvement.