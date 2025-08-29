Brickbat: Checks in the Mail

In California, former U.S. Postal Service worker Mary Ann Magdamit pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Magdamit admitted that over three years, she stole checks and credit cards from the mail, activating the cards and cashing the checks to fund international trips and luxury purchases. She openly displayed her lavish lifestyle on her Instagram account. When law enforcement officials searched Magdamit's apartment, they seized 133 stolen credit and debit cards, 16 checks from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and luxury goods. She is scheduled for sentencing on October 27 and faces up to 30 years in prison.