Brickbat: Do This, Don't Do That
After the fifth shoplifting incident, Rob Davies put up a sign in the window of his vintage clothing store in Wales, calling the thieves "scumbags." After receiving a complaint from a member of the public, police visited the store and told Davies to take the sign down because it could cause offense. Speaking to The Times, Davies expressed frustration with the police's handling of the situation, saying he no longer reports thefts because they do not take them seriously.