Brickbat: Out of the Woods (or Else)

Authorities in Nova Scotia fined Jeff Evely fined $28,872.50 ($20,826.27 U.S.) for violating a province-wide ban on entering the woods. Evely, a retired veteran, deliberately broke the rule to challenge the ban in court, arguing that the government was overstepping its authority and that the ban was unnecessary. This is not the first time Evely has tried to challenge such a ban: Courts dismissed a previous attempt because he had not been charged. His legal team believes that since he was fined, he now has the standing to legally challenge the ban. The Nova Scotia government enacted the ban to help prevent wildfires, and officials say it was recommended by experts.