$500 Million To Paint the Border Wall? 5 of Trump's Strangest, Most Expensive Vanity Projects

It's been nearly two weeks since President Donald Trump declared a crime emergency in the nation's capital. But while the crime crackdown has yielded somewhat underwhelming results—"nearly 2,000 officers made fewer than 400 arrests," reports Reason's Joe Lancaster—the campaign has been massively successful in galvanizing Trump's base and providing the president and his Cabinet with ample P.R. opportunities.

The takeover has allowed Trump to flex his muscles, but it's coming at a steep cost to American taxpayers. The Intercept reports that the use of military forces in Washington, D.C., could cost $1 million per day. With more National Guard members flooding into the capital, the campaign could end up costing hundreds of millions of dollars, according to The Intercept.

But this isn't the first time that Trump has used—or suggested using—taxpayer money on expensive vanity projects. Here are five other especially wasteful examples.

1. Military Parades and Independence Day Celebrations

Joseph Mario Giordano / SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Newscom

In June, Trump hosted a "big, beautiful" military parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Army. The event, which happened to coincide with the president's 79th birthday, included a barrage of tanks, jet flyovers, and soldiers walking through the nation's capital, and ended up costing American taxpayers $25 million to $45 million. That's "$277,778–$500,000 per minute," Reason's Billy Binion reported.

Trump has also displayed America's military power at his Independence Day celebrations, including the 2019 "Salute to America," which ran up a tab of more than $13 million, and the 2020 events in D.C. and Mount Rushmore that cost close to $15 million. Next year's Independence Day, which will be America's 250th birthday, is expected to be even bigger. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) appropriated $150 million to the Interior Department for "events, celebrations, and activities surrounding the observance and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States."

2. Iced Out ICE Vehicles

Department of Homeland Security

The OBBBA also allocated nearly $30 billion to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for detention facility maintenance, transportation costs, and recruitment efforts at the agency. ICE appears to be sparing no expense.

In addition to offering starting salaries of nearly $90,000 and signing bonuses up to $50,000, ICE has also wasted taxpayer money on marketing gimmicks and vehicle upgrades. Recently, the agency spent "$2.4 million for Chevrolet Tahoes, Ford Expeditions, and other vehicles, as well as custom graphic wraps," writes Reason's Autumn Billings. These gold-detailed wraps include the words DEFEND THE HOMELAND, INTEGRITY, COURAGE, and ENDURANCE.

This vehicle spending is on top of the $700,000 that ICE spent on two gold-wrapped trucks, which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used in a (cringe) recruitment campaign on X.

3. More Than $500 Million To Paint the Border Wall?

Polaris/Newscom

On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the entire U.S.-Mexico border wall will be painted black. "That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb," said Noem.

During his first stint in the White House, Trump proposed an identical plan. The Washington Post reviewed a copy of federal painting estimates at the time, which showed "costs ranging from $500 million for two coats of acrylic paint to more than $3 billion for a premium 'powder coating' on the structure's 30-foot steel bollards."

More than five years later, the cost to paint the border wall is sure to be higher.

4. Remodeling Air Force One

Avalon/Newscom

In 2018, Trump signed a $3.9 billion agreement with Boeing that would see the airplane manufacturer deliver two new jets to the Air Force One fleet by 2022. The planes are now expected to be delivered by 2027, years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

Under the terms of the contract, the cost overruns will be paid for by Boeing. Despite these delays, Trump may soon be flying in a luxury jetliner that was gifted to him by the Qatari government. While the president has called this new Air Force One "free," renovating the plane will cost Americans millions of dollars. As The New York Times reports, the Pentagon recently transferred $934 million from a nuclear missile project account to a classified project, which "congressional budget sleuths have come to think…almost certainly" includes the renovation of this new jet.

5. $34 Million for a 'Completely Unworkable' Statue Garden

Andrea Hank/ZUMA Press/Newscom

In January, Trump revived an executive order that he signed in his first administration to establish a National Garden of American Heroes. The garden, which is expected to open next year on America's 250th birthday, will include 250 life-sized statues of American heroes.

But the $34 million project has run into a basic, but serious, issue: America doesn't have enough quality sculptors to complete the garden by next July or a designated location to put it. Daniel Kunitz, editor of Sculpture magazine, told Politico that the idea "seems completely unworkable."