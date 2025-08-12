Hello and welcome to another edition of Free Agent! Bring your own smelling salts to today's newsletter, the team will not be supplying them for you.

We're going to talk about the Olympics this week, and how America can keep winning. Then we'll hit on Congress dipping its toes into something that might blow up the pro sports business model. Lastly, we'll discuss why everyone is worried about Las Vegas.

Gold Can Be Cheap

Everyone loves to see American Olympians standing on the top step of a podium with a gold medal around their neck, tearing up as the national anthem plays. Most people evidently think their taxpayer dollars have helped fund the cost of training those athletes, even though there's no direct government spending on that. Some think it's time for that to change, but government funding for Olympic athletes is an awful idea—and it might not actually help win more gold medals.

The new concern about Olympic success is actually about college football. Schools can now give their athletes revenue-sharing payments, so athletic departments are shoveling as much revenue and resources into football because it generates the most revenue (for most schools, anyway). The worry is that the sports that develop Olympic athletes (swimming, gymnastics, track and field, etc.) but don't get much attention outside of the Olympics will get cut by athletic departments, hindering the development of would-be gold medalists.

So the federal government should fill in a newfound gap in funding Olympic athletes, the argument goes (without much acknowledgement federal debt held by the public is $29.6 trillion). Besides, every other country is doing it!

But every other country is also losing to the United States.

That won't change even if colleges cut Olympic sports because America is a big and rich country. Our fruited plains (or our populous cities and economic system) are perfect for the development of freaks of nature like Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, and Michael Phelps. We beat most countries at most sports for those two reasons alone.

Biles and Lyles never went to college, by the way, and Phelps was already a double Olympian with six gold medals before he went to the University of Michigan (these days they'd probably make a ton of name, image, and likeness money). While it's still early, the new changes to college sports have not led to a slippery slope of huge cuts to Olympic sports (spare a thought for the golf team at Cleveland State University).

The worst-case scenario is that government funding of Olympic sports leads to political meddling in Olympic sports. Do we really need coaches hauled in front of Congress to explain why Caitlin Clark didn't make the team? Executive branch inquiries into tactical decisions and training regimens? Political favor-trading so that someone's favorite breakdancer or donor's niece can make the roster?

Maybe it's not just our population and wealth that make America so great at the Olympics—maybe it's because we don't let politicians get in the way while every other country has a ministry of sport that micromanages sporting resources. Maybe gold medals aren't as expensive as we think.

Don't Trust It

I hoped complaints about the cost of streaming sports were just whines from a few cranky people on the internet, but the complaints have made their way to the halls of power in Washington, D.C.

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it had contacted the commissioners of the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL about their antitrust exemptions created under the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961. (See its letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell here.) Ending the exemption would mean teams sell their broadcast rights separately, which "would make it difficult, and perhaps legally impossible, for the teams to share broadcast revenue," as the great Mike Florio writes at Pro Football Talk. That would upend pretty much everything about how the professional leagues operate as a business. I doubt members of Congress really want to go that far, especially with all the billionaires in play, but playing chicken is still dumb.

The complaints about the streaming costs generally fall along these lines.

It will cost you nearly $700 to stream the nationally televised NFL games this fall across six different streaming platforms. Add nearly $500 more if you want Sunday Ticket. Sports fans are getting gouged. Cable was a much better deal: https://t.co/HU2LUdaOJh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2025

As I've said before, though, almost no one is watching every single NFL game. Even Goodell doesn't do that. Most people watch their favorite teams, and not even every single game they play. And no one is entitled to see every game—it's not a human right, it's not in the Constitution.

I get that we all wish everything were cheaper, but it can't be forced through government action.

The NFL shouldn't have needed an antitrust exemption to sell its collective TV rights because the law shouldn't have stopped them from doing it in the first place. The NFL isn't a monopoly. It competes against all other forms of entertainment for our attention. It competes against other sports leagues. It even competes against other football leagues (college football and the United Football League, among others). Every minute and dollar we spend on sports is a luxury, not a necessity.

My unpopular opinion about antitrust exemptions is that everybody should get them.

Know When To Fold'em

Las Vegas is not having a great year, and this is tangentially related to sports, so let's get into it. Hotel occupancy is down, revenue is down, and overall visitor numbers are down. Some people blame President Trump, others say it's an early recession indicator, and others just blame poor service and high prices. Maybe some big events this fall will help the numbers recover, but overreliance on big events is part of the problem.

I've only been to Vegas once, for a long weekend boys trip a few years ago. I was a Vegas skeptic, but had a better time than expected and would go back—for the right combination of reasons. The main draw for me wasn't a sportsbook—by that time, I could already bet on my phone in Virginia, anytime and anywhere I wanted, with multiple apps. If I went back, I'd be most interested in cheap gambling on Fremont Street and one expensive dinner and night out on the Strip.

Vegas is what happens when a city government gets too engrossed with the next big event or project and loses focus on regular people. They're too worried about the next headline-making mega deal instead of how under-the-radar small businesses and entrepreneurs are doing (note small business owners complaining about the Formula 1 grand prix). If you're just trying to get the Super Bowl to come to town, you're not thinking enough about what's happening the other 51 weeks of the year.

"Rather than slightly shifting its value proposition toward what the everyday consumer wanted, Sin City committed to a future built on corporate expense cards and increasingly popular sporting events," Joe Pompliano writes on Substack. "Cheap bachelor parties for people in their 20s and 30s have been replaced with dozens of new conferences at the 2.5 million square foot convention center." That might work at getting more visits from the wealthy few on their business trips, but it's not going to bring back the masses, and Vegas isn't Vegas without the masses.

Would you rather win a $10,000 jackpot one time, or win $1 a million times?

