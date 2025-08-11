Brickbat: Watch Those Hands

In England, former Thames Valley Police Constable Ben Lane was found to have inappropriately touched a male colleague's leg while both were on duty in September 2024. Lane claimed he was just demonstrating a sexual assault he was investigating, which a misconduct panel found "highly implausible." The incident, which occurred at a police station in Berkshire, left the colleague, referred to as Officer A, in "surprise and shock." The panel, led by Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray, concluded the act constituted a "sexual assault on police premises" that "could be classed as criminal in nature." Lane, who has resigned from Thames Valley Police, did not attend the hearing but said he used minimal pressure during the touch. He will be added to the College of Policing's barred list, preventing him from working in policing again.