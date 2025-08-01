Brickbat: Candid Camera

A Detroit police officer was arrested at the city's 6th precinct, accused of stealing approximately $600 from a woman's purse during a March 7 traffic stop. According to the Detroit Police Department, the theft was captured on the officer's own body camera. The incident occurred after three officers stopped a vehicle suspected of a narcotics transaction, found drugs, and arrested the driver and passenger, who were later released. The female passenger filed a complaint with the Office of the Chief Investigator and reported the missing money, which was not logged in any police inventory or evidence records. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said the bodycam footage provided clear evidence of a "criminal act." While the officer has not been named and was suspended with pay, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing a warrant for potential charges.