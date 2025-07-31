On Friday, Sean Feucht, a contemporary Christian worship music artist known for his support of conservative political causes and the MAGA movement, led a worship service at the Spanish-speaking Église MR church in Montreal as part of his Revive in 25 tour. While a seemingly innocuous event, the service has drawn attention to the limits of religious freedom in Canada.

Feucht's arrival at the church was met with protesters, one of whom threw two smoke bombs at Feucht upon entering the church, where "despite a police presence, the suspect was not detained," reports Rebel News' Alexandra Lavoie. The Gazette reported that the scene inside the church was more peaceful: "A few dozen people sang and prayed while a row of police officers kept watch outside."

After the service was over, the city of Montreal issued a $2,500 fine to the church for organizing what they called "a concert" without a proper permit. City spokesperson Catherine Cadotte said the fine was issued after the city's borough inspectors had already warned the church, reports The Gazette. The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity dedicated to constitutional rights, has agreed to provide legal defense to the church.

The event in Montreal isn't the first time that Feucht or his tour has faced controversy in Canada. Dave Eby, the premier of British Columbia, recently called Feucht's political views "pretty reprehensible." Many Canadian leaders have outright revoked or denied permits for Feucht throughout Canada, reports The Gazette. The situation has forced the singer to find new venues for all six of his most recent shows, with Feucht saying in a Facebook post that a last-minute performance was even rescheduled to a remote farming field.

Feucht believes the Canadian government is unfairly targeting his political and religious beliefs. "Here's the hard truth: If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn't have said a word. But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist and to have a free worship event classified as 'public safety risks,' Feucht wrote in an X post in response to the recent incidents.

Henry Hildebrandt, a Canadian pastor who paid legal fines for hosting in-person church services during the COVID-19 lockdowns, appears to agree. He argues that the Canadian government's response to Feucht's performance directly violates Section 176 of the Criminal Code of Canada. The law states that "every one who wilfully disturbs or interrupts an assemblage of persons met for religious worship or for a moral, social or benevolent purpose is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction."

A worship service shouldn't need government approval. Regardless of Feucht's politics, Canada's government shouldn't be infringing on freedom of religion.