The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks charged three members of the state National Guard with criminal trespassing. The guardsmen landed a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in a pasture on private ranch land in Sweet Grass County's Crazy Mountain foothills without permission and reportedly stole elk antlers, including two sheds and a skeletonized head with antlers, valued at $300 to $400. J. Peter Hronek, the Montana National Guard's adjutant general, acknowledged the unauthorized landing and promised accountability.