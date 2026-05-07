Greece plans to ban anonymity on social media, claiming it will reduce online toxicity, harassment, fake news, and hate speech. Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou says people should express opinions but only with their real identities, so they can be held responsible for what they post. The plan, which is being developed under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, would require social media platforms to verify users' real identities. Officials say they are not banning all pseudonyms but want every account linked to a real person. Critics say the move will chill free speech issues and be difficult to enforce, but government officials say they want to create a healthier online environment ahead of the 2027 elections.