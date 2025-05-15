Brickbat: Pay per Link

The Oregon Senate Rules Committee voted 3–2 to advance a bill that would require big tech companies like Google and Meta to pay at least $104 million and $18 million annually, respectively, to Oregon newspapers and journalism programs for linking to their content, despite opposition from tech industry groups. Supporters, including some Oregon publishers, argue the bill is a lifeline for struggling local newsrooms, compensating them for content that tech giants profit from. Critics, including tech lobbyists and Senate Republican Leader Daniel Bonham, warn that companies might restrict Oregon news on their platforms, reducing traffic to news sites, and claim the bill could face legal challenges for violating constitutional laws. The bill now heads to the full Oregon Senate for a vote, with Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek indicating her support.