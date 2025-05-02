Brickbat: Toxic Trio

In Ohio, three former East Cleveland Police Department officers—Detective Ian McInnes, Sergeant Anthony Holmes, and Commander Larry "Pac Man" McDonald—were sentenced to prison for their roles in five criminal incidents between 2020 and 2023. McInnes received two and a half years for kicking a 16-year-old in the groin during a 2021 arrest after a car chase, while Holmes received one year for hitting the teen's car and lying about it during the same incident. McDonald was sentenced to four years for two separate pursuits that ended in crashes—one fatal—where he failed to notify other officers or fled the scene. All three must permanently give up their police licenses.