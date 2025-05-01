Brickbat: License To Break and Enter

Pennsylvania Constable Timothy Moench and his wife Tricia Moench, a Camp Hill police officer, were charged with defiant trespassing for breaking into a Perry County women's shelter in 2024, while trying to serve a warrant. They jimmied the lock with a credit card to enter the building. The property manager confronted them, noting they didn't identify themselves and weren't allowed inside without a key fob. The woman they were looking for had not lived in the shelter for a month. Timothy Moench also reportedly told officers investigating the case, "If you are holding a warrant and the address is on the warrant, you may use any force necessary to enter that property. You could break windows, break doors, enter property, and search for the individual on that warrant."