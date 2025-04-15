Brickbat: Bus Stop and Go

Lino Monteleone, a Montreal resident, is fighting a $186 ($134 U.S.) parking ticket after a bus stop sign was installed overnight in front of his house, replacing a legal parking spot where his daughter's car was parked. On April 1, 2025, Monteleone's doorbell camera showed city workers setting up the sign just before 8 a.m. A parking agent issued the ticket just minutes later at 8:05 a.m. The Société de transport de Montréal said the sign was added due to nearby construction and that it doesn't notify residents about new bus stops because there are 10,000 in the city. Monteleone, frustrated by the lack of warning, says he has seen no buses on his street and plans to contest the ticket in court. He is supported by lawyer Thierry Rassam, who argues it's unfair since there was no way to prevent the violation.