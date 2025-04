José Felipe Alvergue, chairman of the English Department at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, was suspended after flipping over a table set up by the campus College Republicans on Election Day, as the group encouraged students to vote in a state Supreme Court race and on a voter ID amendment. The incident, caught on video, showed the professor disrupting the group's display. The university placed Alvergue on leave and launched an investigation with the Office of General Counsel, emphasizing the importance of peaceful engagement on campus.