Photo: Migrants Sent to Guantanamo

On February 4, the first group of detained migrants were flown to Guantanamo Bay after President Donald Trump ordered the expansion of immigrant detention at the base for up to 30,000 people. This isn't new. President George H.W. Bush held thousands of Haitians there after they fled a violent coup, and under President Bill Clinton, tens of thousands of Haitians and Cubans were detained without adequate provisions. Guantanamo has long been where the U.S. government sidesteps constitutional protections for detainees—a key reason human rights groups and civil libertarians have consistently called for its closure.