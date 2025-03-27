Brickbat: Uncollegial Behavior

Ricardo Garcia, a former deputy with Arizona's Pima County Sheriff's Department, was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation after being found guilty of two counts of attempted sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse for trying to sexually assault a fellow deputy who was also his subordinate. The case was controversial because Sheriff Chris Nanos, who was close to Garcia, kept the investigation within the department, making some people question if he was protecting his friend. The Arizona Attorney General's office found no crimes in how Nanos handled it but noted the sheriff's team might have broken some internal rules.