Brickbat: To Insure Prompt Service?

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has suggested adding a 20 percent service charge to restaurant bills to help struggling eateries cover rising costs like wages and rent, after more than 200 Colorado restaurants closed last year. The idea was to let restaurants keep the extra cash instead of raising prices, though Johnston admitted the service charge would be taxed. But critics, including restaurant owners and groups such as the Colorado Restaurant Association, say the end effect would still be increased costs to diners, which could drive customers away, hurt businesses even more, and confuse people about tipping.