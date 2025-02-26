Brickbat: The One Time Cops Didn't Knock Down the Door

In England, two police officers face a professional incompetence tribunal for waiting outside a woman's house while her partner killed her. They could hear the assault but were waiting for their supervisor to tell them it was okay to go inside. The day before the murder, the officers went to the house for a domestic abuse report and arrested Olobunmi Abodunde for assault, but he was let out on bail that night. The next day, the same officers came back to meet the woman and take her statement. While standing outside, they heard noises inside the house. They spent 35 minutes talking to their supervisor about whether they could go in. By the time they finally entered, the woman was already dead. Abodunde got a life sentence for the murder in May 2024. One of the officers and the supervisor are under investigation for incompetence. The other officer, who was serving in a probationary capacity, has left the force.