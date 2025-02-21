Review: A Novel About Walls, Both Literal and Figurative

Haruki Murakami's latest novel, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, explores the shifting boundaries of identity, using surreal cityscapes to explore borders both literal and figurative. The novel unfolds as a meditation on how people transform when crossing lines—whether physical, metaphysical, psychological, or cultural.

Characters that readers of Kafka on the Shore and his other books will find familiar—a gentle loner, a melancholy girl, an odd librarian—wonder whether their environment is the key to liberating their true selves. Murakami's latest is a powerful reminder: Freedom to move is freedom to become.