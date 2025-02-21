Brickbat: For Your Eyes Only

In England, former West Mercia Police Constable Mark Cranfield has been sentenced to eights months in jail after being convicted on two counts of misconduct in public office and one count of accessing computer records without authorization. Cranfield reportedly saved intimate videos and nude photos that had been submitted as evidence in a revenge porn case, kept them on his phone, and forwarded the images to at least one person. Prosecutors also said he repeatedly contacted the victim in the case, discussing his sex life.